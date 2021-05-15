Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.83. 57,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,565. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $106,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,730.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $250,156.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,293.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,490 shares of company stock worth $621,812 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RLMD shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

