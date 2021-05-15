Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Earns Hold Rating from US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors reissued their hold rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

REGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.30.

Shares of REGI opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after purchasing an additional 505,944 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 641,916 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after purchasing an additional 219,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,572,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

