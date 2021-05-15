Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $111.10 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Republic Services by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

