Research Analysts Set Expectations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $448.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.