Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.82% from the company’s previous close.

RHM has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €112.11 ($131.90).

ETR:RHM opened at €86.06 ($101.25) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €87.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €83.37. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €58.66 ($69.01) and a fifty-two week high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

