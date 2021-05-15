Richard Dane Mauldin Sells 2,000 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard Dane Mauldin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 15th, Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $119,825.00.
  • On Friday, February 19th, Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,192 shares of TransUnion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $197,367.68.

NYSE TRU opened at $108.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $72.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

