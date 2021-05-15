Robert B. Engel Purchases 489 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Robert B. Engel purchased 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $13,447.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

