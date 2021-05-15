Robert W. Baird Cuts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $160.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.67.
CyberArk Software stock opened at $121.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $92.61 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,735.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.29 and a 200-day moving average of $137.76.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 293,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.5% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 964,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,732,000 after acquiring an additional 136,439 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $893,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
