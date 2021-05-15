Robert W. Baird Cuts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $160.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.67.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $121.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $92.61 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,735.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.29 and a 200-day moving average of $137.76.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 293,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.5% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 964,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,732,000 after acquiring an additional 136,439 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $893,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

