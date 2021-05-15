Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securiti raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,658.52.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,356.21 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $926.00 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,468.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,408.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,218.00. Insiders have sold a total of 10,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after buying an additional 39,383 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

