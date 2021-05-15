Robert W. Baird Trims Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Target Price to $4.00

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PROG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progenity from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Progenity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

PROG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.36. 638,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,777. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Progenity by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Progenity by 416.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

