Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on RKT. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 98,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RKT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,616,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,066,273. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

