Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,662 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $493.37 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.86 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $218.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $522.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

