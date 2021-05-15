Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after buying an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,222,000 after buying an additional 134,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after buying an additional 873,125 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC opened at $199.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.31. The firm has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.89 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

