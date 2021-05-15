Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $141.21 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $147.04. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

