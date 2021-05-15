Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 255.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after buying an additional 1,207,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $430,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,814,000 after buying an additional 318,521 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,485,000 after buying an additional 310,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after buying an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $438.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.24 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $427.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

