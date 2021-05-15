Roth Capital Cuts SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $130.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price decreased by Roth Capital from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.33.

Get SiTime alerts:

Shares of SITM opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.23 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $151.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.38.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $295,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,838 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.