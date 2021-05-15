Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) a C$13.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective (up previously from C$13.00) on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.91.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.53.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.18%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.