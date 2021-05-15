Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Price Target to $18.17

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.17 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,583,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. 46.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

