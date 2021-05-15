Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Price Target to C$7.25

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$7.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

MR.UN stock opened at C$7.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.64. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$3.21 and a 12 month high of C$7.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.35.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.