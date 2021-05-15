Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AGESY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.87. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $64.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.