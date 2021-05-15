Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $121.50

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$121.50 and last traded at C$121.18, with a volume of 1497408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$119.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.43.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$117.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$109.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1600003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total value of C$588,230.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,131.53. Insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock worth $1,887,949 in the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

