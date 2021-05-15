Royale Finance (ROYA) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.84 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $2.84 million and $1.18 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00098991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.42 or 0.00546604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.00237058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005321 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $593.69 or 0.01204473 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.67 or 0.01200394 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.