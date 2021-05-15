Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,188,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 519,438 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Royalty Pharma worth $139,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

In other news, Director Henry A. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,029.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,694,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,198 shares of company stock worth $15,556,801. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $40.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

