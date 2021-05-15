RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Sets New 52-Week High at $684.40

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 684.40 ($8.94) and last traded at GBX 683.80 ($8.93), with a volume of 649153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 683.80 ($8.93).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 682.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 663.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21.

In other news, insider Scott Egan sold 67,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.85), for a total transaction of £455,797.02 ($595,501.72).

About RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

