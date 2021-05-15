Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Sells C$22,778.00 in Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$22,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,772,348.94.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Russel Metals alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total transaction of C$1,291,626.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total transaction of C$68,061.00.

RUS stock opened at C$32.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. Russel Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.50 and a 52 week high of C$32.90.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$674.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

RUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.86.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.