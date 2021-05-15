Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Sells C$22,778.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$22,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,772,348.94.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 10th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total transaction of C$1,291,626.00.
  • On Friday, May 7th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total transaction of C$68,061.00.

RUS stock opened at C$32.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. Russel Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.50 and a 52 week high of C$32.90.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$674.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

RUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.86.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit