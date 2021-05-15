Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 48.07%.

Shares of SACH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Sachem Capital has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $115.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Separately, Aegis upped their price target on shares of Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

