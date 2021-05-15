SAFE DEAL Price Hits $5.35 on Top Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $134,332.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $5.35 or 0.00010981 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00091475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.30 or 0.00519812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00232132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $558.79 or 0.01146716 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.47 or 0.01205576 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 535,307 coins and its circulating supply is 508,165 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

