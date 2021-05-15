Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt raised Safestore to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Panmure Gordon raised Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safestore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Safestore presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Safestore stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Safestore has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

