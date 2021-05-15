Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SFSHF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safestore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Safestore to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

SFSHF stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Safestore has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

