Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 67 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 9.4% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 53.6% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,654 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 36,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 105,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 15.8% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.66.

DIS opened at $173.70 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $104.27 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.24, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.40 and a 200-day moving average of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

