SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $45.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,517.48 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,031,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,512,881.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $498,649.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,058. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $786,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,209,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Analyst Recommendations for SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit