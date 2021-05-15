SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 97,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAIL opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,517.48 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $64.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,031,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,512,881.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $45,598.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,058 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

