salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Boosted by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after purchasing an additional 460,821 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $217.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $166.18 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,293.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie upped their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.49.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

