Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €26.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €26.00 ($30.59) target price from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

SZG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.26 ($32.07).

Shares of SZG stock opened at €27.04 ($31.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.99. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a 1-year high of €29.46 ($34.66).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

