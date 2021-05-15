Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives C$12.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$10.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 30.01 and a quick ratio of 29.91. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.22.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 915,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,908,091.55. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,338.96.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

