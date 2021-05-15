Sandy Spring Bank Makes New Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $398.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 87.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $479.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $428.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.14.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares in the company, valued at $50,255,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,146 shares of company stock worth $29,364,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

