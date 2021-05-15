Sandy Spring Bank Sells 97 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $762,213,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $396,075,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,119,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $724,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,921 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.65.

FIS opened at $150.00 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.32. The company has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of -833.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.