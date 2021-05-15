SAP (ETR:SAP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $105.51

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €105.51 ($124.13) and traded as high as €113.46 ($133.48). SAP shares last traded at €112.56 ($132.42), with a volume of 2,242,139 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €131.67 ($154.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €112.85 and its 200 day moving average is €105.45. The stock has a market cap of $134.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04.

SAP Company Profile (ETR:SAP)

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

