Sargent Investment Group LLC Invests $164,000 in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,327.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,914 shares of company stock valued at $310,344. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

