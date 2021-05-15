Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061,639 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,007 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,456,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $66.55 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

