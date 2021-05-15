Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Clorox by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in The Clorox by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Clorox by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX opened at $181.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.67.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.06.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.