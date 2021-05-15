Scotiabank Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$41.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$29.50 to C$41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective (up from C$39.00) on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.48. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$14.73 and a 1 year high of C$33.39.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.