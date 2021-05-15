Scotiabank Raises Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$8.50

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DXT. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Dexterra Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.79.

TSE:DXT opened at C$6.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$389.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.04. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of C$2.70 and a 1-year high of C$6.84.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$164.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.62%.

In related news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$1,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,001.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

