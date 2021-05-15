Scotiabank Trims Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Target Price to C$48.25

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NPI. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital increased their price target on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.02.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$38.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.86. The firm has a market cap of C$8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$29.51 and a 52-week high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$516.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.7699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

