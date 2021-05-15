Scott & Selber Inc. Acquires 184 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 491,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,658,000 after purchasing an additional 15,568 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 158,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,377,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,755,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $368.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.51. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $245.98 and a 12 month high of $392.37.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

