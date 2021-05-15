Scott & Selber Inc. Buys 116 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.52.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $324.28 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.30 and a 200 day moving average of $296.02.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

