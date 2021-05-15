Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 1,616 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $852,020,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,539,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,989,000 after acquiring an additional 83,989 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after acquiring an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after acquiring an additional 76,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $38,077,471 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $833.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $808.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $769.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $511.19 and a 12-month high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

