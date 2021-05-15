Scott & Selber Inc. Takes Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ciena by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.26.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $153,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,387 shares of company stock worth $1,881,125. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

