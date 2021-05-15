Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT) Insider Patrick Maxwell Purchases 1,820 Shares

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT) insider Patrick Maxwell purchased 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,123 ($14.67) per share, with a total value of £20,438.60 ($26,703.16).

SMT stock opened at GBX 1,130.50 ($14.77) on Friday. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 680.70 ($8.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,418.57 ($18.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,197.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,180.88. The stock has a market cap of £16.07 billion and a PE ratio of -332.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.97 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.96%.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

