Scry.info (DDD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $97,734.00

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Scry.info has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $97,734.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00087718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00019741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $529.47 or 0.01107539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00065145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00113633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.